Waltzing Watters ICM by photohoot
211 / 365

Waltzing Watters ICM

ICM-3 is on. Please jump in and show off your intentional camera movement. The link below has the details.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49391/icm-challenge-3

This is the man made pond in our backyard. I just moved the camera up to get the effect. It reminds me of The Waltzing Waters at The Shell Factory in the 90's,
9th June 2024 9th Jun 24

Wendy

ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
