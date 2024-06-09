Sign up
Previous
211 / 365
Waltzing Watters ICM
ICM-3 is on. Please jump in and show off your intentional camera movement. The link below has the details.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49391/icm-challenge-3
This is the man made pond in our backyard. I just moved the camera up to get the effect. It reminds me of The Waltzing Waters at The Shell Factory in the 90's,
9th June 2024
9th Jun 24


