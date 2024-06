LyricsI am an old womanI'm yesterday's newsI dream in black and whiteSee it all through laser eyesI am an old womanI was born to sing the bluesI dream in black and whiteSee it all through laser eyesBefore I goBefore I go[Chorus]I'll see it allThrough laser eyesI'll see it allThrough laser eyesI'll see it allThrough laser eyesI'll see it allThrough laser eyes