Previous
When Plants Revolt by photohoot
214 / 365

When Plants Revolt

I recently learned that thumbs up is being considered the same as the middle finger. I laughed and gave a thumbs up.
12th June 2024 12th Jun 24

Wendy

ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
58% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Like any language I guess, it takes both sides to understand the meaning. I’m sure my friends and I still see thumbs up as a good thing. Interesting plant you have captured.
June 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise