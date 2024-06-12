Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
214 / 365
When Plants Revolt
I recently learned that thumbs up is being considered the same as the middle finger. I laughed and gave a thumbs up.
12th June 2024
12th Jun 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
574
photos
64
followers
61
following
58% complete
View this month »
207
208
209
210
211
212
213
214
Latest from all albums
179
177
180
213
178
214
179
181
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
12th June 2024 6:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
frangipani
,
@photohoot
,
flipoff
,
the-finger
Shutterbug
ace
Like any language I guess, it takes both sides to understand the meaning. I’m sure my friends and I still see thumbs up as a good thing. Interesting plant you have captured.
June 12th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close