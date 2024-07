Talinum Fruticosum

I was given a small root that was supposed to be ginger. It's not ginger. It's Talinum Fruticosum, also known as Ceylon spinach . It will spread like wild fire in a yard. Very invasive. The tiny flowers are pretty and seed themselves. It's also edible. So, do you have a recipe? Might as well see how it tastes before I rip them all out.