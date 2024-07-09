Sign up
Previous
241 / 365
Smile, This is Your Final Portrait
The black velvet leatherleaf slug carries parasites that are a threat to human and animal health including the rat lungworm parasite.
9th July 2024
9th Jul 24
5
4
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
234
235
236
237
238
239
240
241
Tags
black
,
slug
,
velvet
,
invasive
,
@photohoot
,
leatherleaf
,
eotb-157
,
final-portrait
,
molluscophobia
Lin
ace
This is spooky in so many ways - I love it!
July 9th, 2024
Wendy
ace
@linnypinny
That is exactly what I wanted. Thanks so much for the comment and the fav. May the nasty thing RIP.
July 9th, 2024
Dave
ace
Eerily beautiful.
July 9th, 2024
Wendy
ace
@darchibald
Had I not researched it, it might still be alive... utterly disgusting. Thanks!
July 9th, 2024
Mona Chrome
Everyone's final portrait should be this lovely. Nasty made nice.
July 9th, 2024
