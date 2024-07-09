Previous
Smile, This is Your Final Portrait by photohoot
Smile, This is Your Final Portrait

The black velvet leatherleaf slug carries parasites that are a threat to human and animal health including the rat lungworm parasite.
9th July 2024 9th Jul 24

Wendy

@photohoot
Lin ace
This is spooky in so many ways - I love it!
July 9th, 2024  
Wendy ace
@linnypinny That is exactly what I wanted. Thanks so much for the comment and the fav. May the nasty thing RIP.
July 9th, 2024  
Dave ace
Eerily beautiful.
July 9th, 2024  
Wendy ace
@darchibald Had I not researched it, it might still be alive... utterly disgusting. Thanks!
July 9th, 2024  
Mona Chrome
Everyone’s final portrait should be this lovely. Nasty made nice.
July 9th, 2024  
