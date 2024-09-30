Previous
Aqua Crown by photohoot
324 / 365

Aqua Crown

30th September 2024 30th Sep 24

Wendy

ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
88% complete

Thom Mitchell ace
Beautiful! Many years ago there was a 365er in Scotland* who was the queen of crowns at the time. I always wanted to try, but I’m not sure I had/have the patience to get it right!

* My homage to Michelle: https://365project.org/rhoing/365/2012-01-16
September 30th, 2024  
kali ace
wow these are brilliant!!
September 30th, 2024  
Wendy ace
@rhoing If I can do it, you can. Admittedly, took tons of shots and crossed my fingers. There are many videos on youtube that simplify the process. I recommend watching a few. Do it for Michelle even if she is no longer on 365. You are capible!
September 30th, 2024  
