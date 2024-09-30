Sign up
Previous
324 / 365
Aqua Crown
30th September 2024
30th Sep 24
3
3
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
88% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
drop
,
crown
,
@photohoot
Thom Mitchell
ace
Beautiful! Many years ago there was a 365er in Scotland* who was the queen of crowns at the time. I always wanted to try, but I’m not sure I had/have the patience to get it right!
* My homage to Michelle:
https://365project.org/rhoing/365/2012-01-16
September 30th, 2024
kali
ace
wow these are brilliant!!
September 30th, 2024
Wendy
ace
@rhoing
If I can do it, you can. Admittedly, took tons of shots and crossed my fingers. There are many videos on youtube that simplify the process. I recommend watching a few. Do it for Michelle even if she is no longer on 365. You are capible!
September 30th, 2024
* My homage to Michelle: https://365project.org/rhoing/365/2012-01-16