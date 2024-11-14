Previous
Not Today Satan by photohoot
Not Today Satan

Nothing says ' put my shoes on.' faster.
14th November 2024 14th Nov 24

Wendy

@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it.
Susan Wakely
Oh to be able to leave your skin behind and start afresh.
November 14th, 2024  
Wendy
@wakelys I hear you.... and second that.
November 14th, 2024  
Peter Dulis
what a find
November 14th, 2024  
