The Cross by photohoot
The Cross

Father, forgive them; for they know not what they do.

17th November 2024 17th Nov 24

Wendy

ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Rick Aubin ace
Striking! Great use of light and shadow.
November 17th, 2024  
Tina
indeed
November 17th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Except they did!

Nice vontrasts
November 17th, 2024  
Wendy ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond and yet he still forgives... . anyone. 💛
November 17th, 2024  
Wendy ace
@rickaubin @yesfantina 🙏🏻
November 17th, 2024  
Mags ace
Rusty barbed wire and weathered wood - my favorite!
November 17th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Well spotted.
November 17th, 2024  
Tink
one man's death is 8.2 billion humans chance at life. it is a good deal.
November 17th, 2024  
Wendy ace
@wxndy truth well spoken
November 17th, 2024  
