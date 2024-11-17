Sign up
Previous
Photo 500
The Cross
Father, forgive them; for they know not what they do.
17th November 2024
17th Nov 24
9
5
Tags
cross
,
forgiveness
,
@photohoot
Rick Aubin
ace
Striking! Great use of light and shadow.
November 17th, 2024
Tina
indeed
November 17th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Except they did!
Nice vontrasts
November 17th, 2024
Wendy
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
and yet he still forgives... . anyone. 💛
November 17th, 2024
Wendy
ace
@rickaubin
@yesfantina
🙏🏻
November 17th, 2024
Mags
ace
Rusty barbed wire and weathered wood - my favorite!
November 17th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Well spotted.
November 17th, 2024
Tink
one man's death is 8.2 billion humans chance at life. it is a good deal.
November 17th, 2024
Wendy
ace
@wxndy
truth well spoken
November 17th, 2024
