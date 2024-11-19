Previous
Pearl by photohoot
Pearl

Pearl was found roaming the streets, She went to the vet and they found a chip. They contacted the owners and they said they didn't want her back. She is living the best life 4 houses down from mine. Happiness is finding home.
Peter Dulis ace
Cute
November 19th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Cute hope fore a good home❤️😊
November 19th, 2024  
Dave ace
She is a cutie. Glad things worked out for her.
November 19th, 2024  
Wendy ace
@pdulis @mubbur @darchibald 💛
November 19th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A story with a happy ending for Pearl.
November 19th, 2024  
Jerzy ace
Christmas came early for this sweet looking dog. Hopefully the original owner never gets another puppy that grows into a dog.
November 19th, 2024  
Jo ace
So good that she now has a happy home
November 19th, 2024  
