Photo 693
Pearl
Pearl was found roaming the streets, She went to the vet and they found a chip. They contacted the owners and they said they didn't want her back. She is living the best life 4 houses down from mine. Happiness is finding home.
19th November 2024
19th Nov 24
7
2
Wendy
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Tags
dog
,
abandoned
,
pearl
Peter Dulis
Cute
November 19th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Cute hope fore a good home❤️😊
November 19th, 2024
Dave
She is a cutie. Glad things worked out for her.
November 19th, 2024
Wendy
@pdulis
@mubbur
@darchibald
💛
November 19th, 2024
Susan Wakely
A story with a happy ending for Pearl.
November 19th, 2024
Jerzy
Christmas came early for this sweet looking dog. Hopefully the original owner never gets another puppy that grows into a dog.
November 19th, 2024
Jo
So good that she now has a happy home
November 19th, 2024
