Previous
Photo 700
Moth Effect
26th November 2024
26th Nov 24
6
5
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
1070
photos
98
followers
63
following
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365
Taken
26th November 2024 11:39am
Jo
ace
Just beautiful. fav
November 27th, 2024
Julie Duncan
ace
Superb! How'd you get that burst effect in the middle?
November 27th, 2024
Wendy
ace
@juliedduncan
I have a vintage vase with a lovely bottom. I went up the vase with a wipe away marker to get the shadows. Thanks :-)
November 27th, 2024
Wendy
ace
@thistle_01
Thank you :-)
November 27th, 2024
Tink
perfect title and wow.
November 27th, 2024
Barb
ace
So creative!
November 27th, 2024
