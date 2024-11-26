Previous
Moth Effect by photohoot
Photo 700

Moth Effect

26th November 2024 26th Nov 24

Wendy

ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
191% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jo ace
Just beautiful. fav
November 27th, 2024  
Julie Duncan ace
Superb! How'd you get that burst effect in the middle?
November 27th, 2024  
Wendy ace
@juliedduncan I have a vintage vase with a lovely bottom. I went up the vase with a wipe away marker to get the shadows. Thanks :-)
November 27th, 2024  
Wendy ace
@thistle_01 Thank you :-)
November 27th, 2024  
Tink
perfect title and wow.
November 27th, 2024  
Barb ace
So creative!
November 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact