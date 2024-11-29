Previous
Warren's Legacy by photohoot
Photo 703

Warren's Legacy

At the heart of the elderly community lies a serene pond, a testament to the vision and determination of a man named Warren. What began as a humble drainage ditch was transformed through the tireless efforts of Warren and a few of his elderly neighbors into a lush, thriving oasis. Digging tirelessly, they expanded the small waterway, shaping it into a tranquil pond that would become a gathering place for the community and a haven for local wildlife. The sights and sounds of this hidden gem were a source of joy and respite for the residents, who took great pride in their handiwork.

However, their labor of love soon drew the attention of the state authorities, who ordered them to cease their work and refill the pond. Undeterred, Warren and his companions refused to undo their creation, allowing the pond to remain as a defiant symbol of their community spirit. Though Warren has since passed on, his legacy lives on in the form of this beautiful, well-established body of water, now home to a magnificent Great Blue Heron that graces its shores day after day. This majestic bird, which the I have affectionately named "Warren," stands as a proud emblem of the pond's enduring presence, a testament to the power of determination and the enduring impact of one man's vision for his community.
29th November 2024 29th Nov 24

Wendy

ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
192% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

PrzemekM ace
Big wow!
November 29th, 2024  
Dave ace
Fantastic image of Warren and a wonderful story.
November 29th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
So cool...love that the GBH's face is lit up against the dark background
November 29th, 2024  
Jo ace
A great story and this is beautiful and what a wonderful legacy for Warren Fav
November 29th, 2024  
Tink
he is great just like his name and the story is also. you are very interesting person to follow. i never know what to expect.
November 29th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Fabulous photo, fabulous light, fabulous story
November 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact