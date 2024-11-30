Previous
Five O'Clock Somewhere by photohoot
Five O'Clock Somewhere

30th November 2024 30th Nov 24

Wendy

@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
November 30th, 2024  
Tink
cheers. nice lighting and reflection.
November 30th, 2024  
Tim L ace
Like your still life, it speaks to me !
November 30th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
I don’t drink wine but drawn to the glass.
November 30th, 2024  
mike ace
oh yes
November 30th, 2024  
Wendy ace
@laroque Hey now, that hand is attached to a moving individual. Lets not go overboard by calling her still life ;-) Thank you for the nice comment :-)
November 30th, 2024  
Wendy ace
@wakelys She was a bit nervous because I kept aiming at her. The glass was speaking.'take my portrait'. She was pleased with the outcome.
December 1st, 2024  
