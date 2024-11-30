Sign up
Previous
Photo 704
Five O'Clock Somewhere
30th November 2024
30th Nov 24
7
3
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
7
7
Fav's
3
3
Album
365
Taken
30th November 2024 5:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
wine
,
@photohoot
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
November 30th, 2024
Tink
cheers. nice lighting and reflection.
November 30th, 2024
Tim L
ace
Like your still life, it speaks to me !
November 30th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
I don’t drink wine but drawn to the glass.
November 30th, 2024
mike
ace
oh yes
November 30th, 2024
Wendy
ace
@laroque
Hey now, that hand is attached to a moving individual. Lets not go overboard by calling her still life ;-) Thank you for the nice comment :-)
November 30th, 2024
Wendy
ace
@wakelys
She was a bit nervous because I kept aiming at her. The glass was speaking.'take my portrait'. She was pleased with the outcome.
December 1st, 2024
