Imastar by photohoot
Photo 728

Imastar

The perfect Christmas card.... said noone ever. But I am getting a giggle out of the thought of sending it to family and friends

Join in the challenge with your take on the tag Fiveplustwo-imastar. Must include you in one way or another.
23rd December 2024 23rd Dec 24

Wendy

ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
199% complete

Kelly Ann Gray ace
Fantastic!
December 23rd, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Neat!
December 23rd, 2024  
