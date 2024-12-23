Sign up
Previous
Photo 728
Imastar
The perfect Christmas card.... said noone ever. But I am getting a giggle out of the thought of sending it to family and friends
Join in the challenge with your take on the tag Fiveplustwo-imastar. Must include you in one way or another.
23rd December 2024
23rd Dec 24
2
2
Tags
selfie
,
@photohoot
,
fiveplustwo-imastar
Kelly Ann Gray
ace
Fantastic!
December 23rd, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Neat!
December 23rd, 2024
