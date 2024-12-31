Sign up
Final Portrait of Martin
Foreshadowing the Insurance Industry, Martin is the name of the famas Geico gecko.
I know this is not pleasing to some, but it is life or death in this case. I gave him a proper burial after .
RIP Martin
31st December 2024
31st Dec 24
Wendy
@photohoot
death
rip
gecko
reptiles
@photohoot
final-portrait
Tink
a bit of everything here; disgust, details in its tiny feet, wave of the hand. I don't like it but I do find it fascinating. fav for the 'dang you posted that' feels I get. nice details.
December 31st, 2024
Wendy
@wxndy
I did have a mental discussion. My first thought was to put it in the Catacombs and title it "Look What the Cat Dragged In". But that seemed morbid for cute kitties. I was about to delete it when I recalled my catchphrase, 'Embrace the suck, photograph it'. So I posted. Thanks for the fav. Highly doubt this will get another.
December 31st, 2024
