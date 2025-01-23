Previous
Isn't It Ironic by photohoot
Isn't It Ironic

It snowed in Florida. Kids will grow up to recall lessons on global warming being postponed due to snow days. Isn't it Ironic?

Song title challenge tag songtitle-112

https://youtu.be/Jne9t8sHpUc?si=Tf1B2OyCTLEK5Vuu

I did not get snow, so I turned the rain to snow.
23rd January 2025 23rd Jan 25

Wendy

ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me
207% complete

Kerry McCarthy ace
Cool image!
January 23rd, 2025  
