Previous
Photo 759
Isn't It Ironic
It snowed in Florida. Kids will grow up to recall lessons on global warming being postponed due to snow days. Isn't it Ironic?
Song title challenge tag songtitle-112
https://youtu.be/Jne9t8sHpUc?si=Tf1B2OyCTLEK5Vuu
I did not get snow, so I turned the rain to snow.
23rd January 2025
23rd Jan 25
1
1
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
1248
photos
114
followers
51
following
Tags
snow
,
portrait
,
song
,
florida
,
ironic
,
@photohoot
,
songtitle-112
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Cool image!
January 23rd, 2025
