Previous
Next
Tears of a Clown by photohoot
Photo 761

Tears of a Clown

Another attempt with those extension tubes of disappointment.
Just a piece of folded paper and a colored flash light. The tears are dust. Time to get the swifter.
25th January 2025 25th Jan 25

Wendy

ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
209% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
I am not sure what it is but I see a colourful abstract.
January 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact