Photo 761
Tears of a Clown
Another attempt with those extension tubes of disappointment.
Just a piece of folded paper and a colored flash light. The tears are dust. Time to get the swifter.
25th January 2025
25th Jan 25
Wendy
@photohoot
9
1
365
ZV-E10
26th January 2025 3:10pm
paper
abstract
@photohoot
Susan Wakely
ace
I am not sure what it is but I see a colourful abstract.
January 30th, 2025
