Ying & Yang by photohoot
Photo 763

Ying & Yang

@mcsiegle challenged me to do a landscape. Certain areas of Florida are rather flat. The weather has also not been the best. I noticed the break in the clouds and the land and decided to pull over and take a shot.
28th January 2025 28th Jan 25

Wendy

@photohoot
Jessica Eby ace
Great dramatic sky! What is the water (ocean or lake or something else)?
January 29th, 2025  
Wendy ace
@mcsiegle Thanks for the challenge. I hope this works. I always think of landscape as just land, but in viewing many, decided this may work considering the location. My next option was to photograph the landscapers, landscaping the landscape (which I may still try to capture). Thanks again!
January 29th, 2025  
Wendy ace
@princessicajessica Caloosahatchee River. Thank you :-)
January 29th, 2025  
