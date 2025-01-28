Sign up
Previous
Photo 763
Ying & Yang
@mcsiegle
challenged me to do a landscape. Certain areas of Florida are rather flat. The weather has also not been the best. I noticed the break in the clouds and the land and decided to pull over and take a shot.
28th January 2025
28th Jan 25
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Taken
28th January 2025 5:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
weather
,
clouds
,
river
,
landscape
,
florida
,
caloosahatchee
,
@photohoot
Jessica Eby
ace
Great dramatic sky! What is the water (ocean or lake or something else)?
January 29th, 2025
Wendy
ace
@mcsiegle
Thanks for the challenge. I hope this works. I always think of landscape as just land, but in viewing many, decided this may work considering the location. My next option was to photograph the landscapers, landscaping the landscape (which I may still try to capture). Thanks again!
January 29th, 2025
Wendy
ace
@princessicajessica
Caloosahatchee River. Thank you :-)
January 29th, 2025
