Previous
Photo 766
Sunset on Carrot Top
only it isn't. It is a carrot I pulled to soon. I put it in a vase of water because the leaves are so bright and Spring promising. The sun shape is the carrot.
Used the disappointing extension tubes. Trying to find their sweet spot. I see a small improvement.
📸 🦉
31st January 2025
31st Jan 25
2
1
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
1268
photos
113
followers
51
following
763
101
371
764
29
765
372
766
Tags
plant
,
leaf
,
carrot
,
extension-tube
,
@photohoot
Kelly Ann Gray
ace
Well it makes a wonderful photograph anyway!
January 31st, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
January 31st, 2025
