Sunset on Carrot Top by photohoot
Sunset on Carrot Top

only it isn't. It is a carrot I pulled to soon. I put it in a vase of water because the leaves are so bright and Spring promising. The sun shape is the carrot.

Used the disappointing extension tubes. Trying to find their sweet spot. I see a small improvement.

31st January 2025 31st Jan 25

Wendy

@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Kelly Ann Gray ace
Well it makes a wonderful photograph anyway!
January 31st, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
January 31st, 2025  
