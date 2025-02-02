Previous
Something Wicked This Way Comes by photohoot
2nd February 2025 2nd Feb 25

Wendy

ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I do not remember much about that book but it was required reading for a high school English class. The teacher wore granny glasses had long hair and could have passed himself off as John Lennon's cousin or brother. Cool guy! I've never forgotten the title though and what the cover of the book looked like- it had clouds like this and a ferris wheel. Good shot!
February 2nd, 2025  
BostonBird
Very dramatic, and fab title!
February 2nd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Menacing looking clouds.
February 2nd, 2025  
Tink
Wowzers. Take cover! Great shot.
February 3rd, 2025  
