Previous
Photo 770
The Girl With One Red Nail
This week Five Plus Two celebrates The Louvre.
Join in with a selfie and tag fiveplustwo-thelouvre
Hope to see all of you there.
3rd February 2025
3rd Feb 25
3
0
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Tags
portrait
,
selfie
,
etsooi
,
@photohoot
,
fiveplustwo-thelouvre
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful edit
February 4th, 2025
Purdey (Sharon)
ace
Has a rock star feel to it.
February 4th, 2025
Wendy
ace
@joansmor
@purdeygrey
It was fun editing. Join in! I bet you ladies would rock the walls. :-)
February 4th, 2025
