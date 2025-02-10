Sign up
Previous
Photo 777
Mass Ascensions
34. Doo, doo, doo-doo
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50306/new-challenge-lyrics
10th February 2025
10th Feb 25
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ZV-E10
Taken
10th February 2025 7:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
dew
,
@photohoot
,
lyrics-uparoundthebend
Rick Aubin
ace
I’m struck by the water-dropped lush green, yet the dry cracked leaf end.
February 10th, 2025
