Kitty Kat Club by photohoot
Kitty Kat Club

Downtown Fort Myers, Florida in 2015.
No longer in business.
Not sure, but could have been a casualty of one of the hurricanes that enjoys vacationing in the area.
Tink
surprising me with a kat sign in the Catacombs. lol its great. I like this album.
December 21st, 2024  
