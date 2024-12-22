Previous
Catasablanca

22nd December 2024 22nd Dec 24

Wendy

ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
1% complete

Dave ace
Beautiful portrait. Love the lighting. Reminds me of how Ingrid Bergman's face was lit in Casablanca.
December 22nd, 2024  
Wendy ace
@darchibald I did want to name it after a vintage pinup, but could not think of one... Thanks ... Changing the name to one you just inspired.
December 22nd, 2024  
Tink
Dave is right, old school goodness.
December 22nd, 2024  
Babs ace
What a beautiful shot fav
December 22nd, 2024  
