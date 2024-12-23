Previous
Cat-astrophe by photohoot
Cat-astrophe

It is a catastrophe that this sweetheart will be spending Christmas at a shelter. If you are considering a pet, remember it is a lifelong commitment. Consider checking your local animal shelter. They have many loving pets eager for a home.
23rd December 2024 23rd Dec 24

Wendy

@photohoot
Joan Robillard ace
Adorable
December 23rd, 2024  
grace55
I hope a kind person with a safe house and garden can home that dear cat,
December 23rd, 2024  
Barb ace
Oh, she's a beauty!
December 23rd, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Oh dear...Common sense plays an important role in making a loving, stable, long-term home for cats and dogs.
December 23rd, 2024  
