Previous
7 / 365
Cat-astrophe
It is a catastrophe that this sweetheart will be spending Christmas at a shelter. If you are considering a pet, remember it is a lifelong commitment. Consider checking your local animal shelter. They have many loving pets eager for a home.
23rd December 2024
23rd Dec 24
4
3
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Tags
cat
pet
abandoned
shelter
@photohoot
Joan Robillard
ace
Adorable
December 23rd, 2024
grace55
I hope a kind person with a safe house and garden can home that dear cat,
December 23rd, 2024
Barb
ace
Oh, she's a beauty!
December 23rd, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Oh dear...Common sense plays an important role in making a loving, stable, long-term home for cats and dogs.
December 23rd, 2024
