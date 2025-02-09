Sign up
30 / 365
30 / 365
Thumbs Up
This is Lia returning from MegaCon. If you look closely you can see she's got tears in her eyes. It's all makeup. She did it herself. This is what 21 looks like.
This is in the catacombs because when she was little she spent about a year being a cat. She grew out of it. =^°°^=
9th February 2025
9th Feb 25
4
3
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
378
774
775
379
776
380
106
30
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Catacombs
Taken
9th February 2025 1:56pm
portrait
,
@photohoot
Susan Wakely
ace
Looking lovely. Just been chatting with my 12 year old granddaughter who informed me that she peaked early In her emo phase and not sure what the next one will be. She does her makeup beautifully and her long hair often has pink or purple in it.
February 9th, 2025
Wendy
ace
@wakelys
12 is a great age. I bet she is wonderful. There are worse things in life than makeup and hair dye. ♥
February 9th, 2025
IMissGeorgeEastman
👍
February 9th, 2025
Walks @ 7
ace
Very striking capture! Fav.
February 9th, 2025
