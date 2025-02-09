Previous
Thumbs Up by photohoot
Thumbs Up

This is Lia returning from MegaCon. If you look closely you can see she's got tears in her eyes. It's all makeup. She did it herself. This is what 21 looks like.

This is in the catacombs because when she was little she spent about a year being a cat. She grew out of it. =^°°^=
9th February 2025 9th Feb 25

Wendy

ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Susan Wakely ace
Looking lovely. Just been chatting with my 12 year old granddaughter who informed me that she peaked early In her emo phase and not sure what the next one will be. She does her makeup beautifully and her long hair often has pink or purple in it.
February 9th, 2025  
Wendy ace
@wakelys 12 is a great age. I bet she is wonderful. There are worse things in life than makeup and hair dye. ♥
February 9th, 2025  
IMissGeorgeEastman
👍
February 9th, 2025  
Walks @ 7 ace
Very striking capture! Fav.
February 9th, 2025  
