Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
43 / 365
Nap Time
7th February 2024
7th Feb 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
191
photos
18
followers
29
following
13% complete
View this month »
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
Latest from all albums
46
47
90
50
51
48
91
49
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
AFK
Camera
Pixel 7 Pro
Taken
13th February 2024 10:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
tired
,
donuts
,
bench
,
homeless
,
florida
,
apopka
,
publix
,
dunkin'
,
nap.
,
fountain-park
JackieR
ace
Doesn't look comfy
February 13th, 2024
Wendy
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
he was. He was there at arrival and there over an hour later. On the corner opposite of him sat a woman with her shirt pulled over her legs and her bare feet hanging out. Luckily, I did notice someone handing her a jacket as I was pulling out. I've never seen anything like this at this location. I truly hope it is not a view of what is to come.
February 13th, 2024
Dave
ace
Nice candid
February 13th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close