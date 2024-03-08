Sign up
Previous
76 / 365
Tiny Dancer
Pipe Cleaners with food dyed coffee filter dress
8th March 2024
8th Mar 24
1
0
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
266
photos
19
followers
32
following
69
70
71
72
73
74
75
76
75
112
74
76
75
113
76
77
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
AFK
Camera
Pixel 7 Pro
Taken
8th March 2024 3:21pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
and
,
coffee
,
filter
,
pink
,
crafts
,
ballerina
,
arts
,
dancer
Dave
ace
Ballerina, you must have seen her dancing in the sand
And now she's in me, always with me, tiny dancer in my hand.
Okay she's not dancing in the sand, but you get the sentiment.
March 8th, 2024
