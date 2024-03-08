Previous
Tiny Dancer by photohoot
76 / 365

Tiny Dancer

Pipe Cleaners with food dyed coffee filter dress
8th March 2024 8th Mar 24

Wendy

ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
20% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dave ace
Ballerina, you must have seen her dancing in the sand
And now she's in me, always with me, tiny dancer in my hand.

Okay she's not dancing in the sand, but you get the sentiment.
March 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise