184 / 365
Pumpkin Guttation
At first, I thought it was some sacred ground for fairies. More likely it is guttation.. I could be wrong about that as well as the species. Please correct me if you know.
15th June 2024
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Tags
food
,
plants
,
droplets
,
garden
,
pumpkin
,
guttation
,
@photohoot
