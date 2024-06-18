Sign up
187 / 365
Photographer In The Sky
18th June 2024
18th Jun 24
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
@photohoot
Wendy
ace
Almost center, above the sun seems to be an old school photographer bent over, taking a shot.
June 18th, 2024
