Slug on a Rug by photohoot
189 / 365

Slug on a Rug

Not today Satin.
20th June 2024 20th Jun 24

Wendy

ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Okay, this is interesting, what is the story behind it?
June 20th, 2024  
Wendy ace
@ggshearron
In the still of the night, this slug on a rug,
Creeps through my garden like a sneaky thug.
Its slimy path leaves a trail of destruction,
My flowers and plants face mass reduction.

Oh vile creature, devourer of my blooms,
You leave behind only withered tombs.
I'll chase you away with a flick of my hand,
For my garden is a precious land.
June 20th, 2024  
