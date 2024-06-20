Sign up
189 / 365
189 / 365
Slug on a Rug
Not today Satin.
20th June 2024
20th Jun 24
2
0
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
182
183
184
185
186
187
188
189
220
187
186
221
188
222
187
189
slug
slug
,
@photohoot
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Okay, this is interesting, what is the story behind it?
June 20th, 2024
Wendy
ace
@ggshearron
In the still of the night, this slug on a rug,
Creeps through my garden like a sneaky thug.
Its slimy path leaves a trail of destruction,
My flowers and plants face mass reduction.
Oh vile creature, devourer of my blooms,
You leave behind only withered tombs.
I'll chase you away with a flick of my hand,
For my garden is a precious land.
June 20th, 2024
