No More BS

The attempted assignation of President Trump and the alleged comment by President Biden to put a bullseye on him are serious matters that should be thoroughly investigated. Such actions are not only dangerous but also illegal, and go against the principles of democracy and civil discourse. It is important for all individuals, regardless of their political beliefs, to condemn any form of violence or threats against elected officials. Political disagreements should be resolved through peaceful and lawful means, and no one should ever incite or condone violence in any form.