No More BS
No More BS

The attempted assignation of President Trump and the alleged comment by President Biden to put a bullseye on him are serious matters that should be thoroughly investigated. Such actions are not only dangerous but also illegal, and go against the principles of democracy and civil discourse. It is important for all individuals, regardless of their political beliefs, to condemn any form of violence or threats against elected officials. Political disagreements should be resolved through peaceful and lawful means, and no one should ever incite or condone violence in any form.
14th July 2024 14th Jul 24

Wendy

ace
@photohoot
Barb ace
Very grateful that our former president wasn't killed in this assassination attempt but grieving for the family who lost their loved one and for the two other men seriously injured by the shooter. Totally agree with your declaration here, Wendy! God have mercy on and help our nation!
July 15th, 2024  
Wendy ace
@bjywamer !00% Barb. So very sad. I am currently praying for the families and will continue praying for America. . Thank you for being brave enough to comment. 💗
July 15th, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
Needed and will take great courage from both sides.
July 15th, 2024  
Wendy ace
@joysabin True 💗
July 15th, 2024  
Mona Chrome
I could not have said it better. ❤️
July 15th, 2024  
