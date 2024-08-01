Previous
Anticipation Deflation by photohoot
Anticipation Deflation

I hope the animal enjoyed it's late night snack, though I doubt it since it only destroyed it enough to make it non-consumable. Oh well, I have two more still ripening.
1st August 2024 1st Aug 24

Wendy

ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Dave ace
Sorry for your loss. But, on the bright side it gave you a nice photo.
August 1st, 2024  
