231 / 365
Anticipation Deflation
I hope the animal enjoyed it's late night snack, though I doubt it since it only destroyed it enough to make it non-consumable. Oh well, I have two more still ripening.
1st August 2024
1st Aug 24
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Tags
pineapple
,
garden
Dave
ace
Sorry for your loss. But, on the bright side it gave you a nice photo.
August 1st, 2024
