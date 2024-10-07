Sign up
298 / 365
298 / 365
Hurricane Preparation
With Milton now heading this way, people are packing up for a safe place. These two have other plans....
Pray for sw Florida and North Carolina and other areas still trying to recover from Helene. It is honestly worse than being reported.
7th October 2024
7th Oct 24
1
3
291
292
293
294
295
296
297
298
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
1
Fav's
3
3
Album
AFK
Camera
SM-G930U
Taken
7th October 2024 5:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grasshopper
,
hurricane
,
@photohoot
Mary Siegle
ace
🤣👍
October 7th, 2024
