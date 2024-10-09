Sign up
Previous
300 / 365
Warped in the Rain
Using the rain on my windshield for a filter.
9th October 2024
9th Oct 24
3
2
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
931
photos
88
followers
75
following
82% complete
View this month »
293
294
295
296
297
298
299
300
Latest from all albums
297
298
331
298
332
299
300
299
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
AFK
Camera
Canon PowerShot ELPH 320 HS
Taken
9th October 2024 4:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kids
,
street
,
rain
,
people
,
warped
,
@photohoot
Vincent
ace
Great result!
October 9th, 2024
Wendy
ace
@vincent24
It made me laugh....I don't know how the kids would have liked it. ;-)
October 9th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Interesting. Love the effect.
October 9th, 2024
