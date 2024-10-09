Previous
Warped in the Rain by photohoot
Warped in the Rain

Using the rain on my windshield for a filter.
9th October 2024 9th Oct 24

Wendy

@photohoot
Vincent ace
Great result!
October 9th, 2024  
Wendy ace
@vincent24 It made me laugh....I don't know how the kids would have liked it. ;-)
October 9th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Interesting. Love the effect.
October 9th, 2024  
