Previous
Huricane Milton by photohoot
301 / 365

Huricane Milton

When the hurricane woke me at 3am, I decided to sit in the dark and try to capture it. The End result looked like a beautiful star lit sky. But It's the rain hitting the window.

All is fine. The pond is twice the size and there is now a gator in the retention pond, two homes down.

I hope all of you are safe and didn't suffer damage.
10th October 2024 10th Oct 24

Wendy

ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
82% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Samantha W
Stay safe. It looks horrendous. Living in the UK, I can't even comprehend that kind of disastrous weather.
October 10th, 2024  
Wendy ace
@fairynormal Honestly, was not as bad as we thought it would be. He is gone now and he can stay that way ;-)
October 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise