Previous
301 / 365
Huricane Milton
When the hurricane woke me at 3am, I decided to sit in the dark and try to capture it. The End result looked like a beautiful star lit sky. But It's the rain hitting the window.
All is fine. The pond is twice the size and there is now a gator in the retention pond, two homes down.
I hope all of you are safe and didn't suffer damage.
10th October 2024
10th Oct 24
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Tags
abstract
,
milton
,
stars
,
hurricane
,
@photohoot
Samantha W
Stay safe. It looks horrendous. Living in the UK, I can't even comprehend that kind of disastrous weather.
October 10th, 2024
Wendy
ace
@fairynormal
Honestly, was not as bad as we thought it would be. He is gone now and he can stay that way ;-)
October 10th, 2024
