Bird's Nest Fungi by photohoot
Bird's Nest Fungi

About the size of the tip of my pinky, these bird's nest fungi resemble a mini Reese's cup without the good stuff.
13th October 2024 13th Oct 24

Wendy

@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Rob Z ace
So good to see these - we had them one year - they are just delightful!!
October 13th, 2024  
