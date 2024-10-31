Previous
Political Satire by photohoot
322 / 365

Political Satire

It's that time again,
When the dead rise
To vote.
31st October 2024 31st Oct 24

Wendy

ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
88% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
That’s what this election is doing to me alright. Never had so much spam and junk coming from everywhere….hard mail, cards on the door, email, texts and phone calls…..enough already.
October 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise