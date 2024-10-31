Sign up
Previous
322 / 365
Political Satire
It's that time again,
When the dead rise
To vote.
31st October 2024
31st Oct 24
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Tags
@photohoot
Shutterbug
ace
That’s what this election is doing to me alright. Never had so much spam and junk coming from everywhere….hard mail, cards on the door, email, texts and phone calls…..enough already.
October 31st, 2024
