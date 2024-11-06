Sign up
Previous
323 / 365
Thank You America
I don't expect to make it to any page or gain any friends with this one, but feel the need to document history.
I hope and pray that this is the beginning of a change that matters.
This is not a republican win, but an American win, a win in the popular vote, a win for the world, a true chance at peace.
6th November 2024
6th Nov 24
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
1007
photos
87
followers
78
following
88% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
AFK
Camera
iPhone 6s Plus
Taken
17th June 2024 4:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
selfie
,
trump
,
fiveplustwo-melorism
