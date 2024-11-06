Previous
Thank You America by photohoot
323 / 365

Thank You America

I don't expect to make it to any page or gain any friends with this one, but feel the need to document history.
I hope and pray that this is the beginning of a change that matters.

This is not a republican win, but an American win, a win in the popular vote, a win for the world, a true chance at peace.
6th November 2024 6th Nov 24

Wendy

