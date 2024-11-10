Sign up
Previous
327 / 365
High Hopes
late-season watermelon
I failed to produce any this season, so fingers crossed that this one will produce fruit.
10th November 2024
10th Nov 24
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
1021
photos
84
followers
60
following
319
320
321
322
324
325
326
327
329
361
362
326
330
363
327
331
Tags
fruit
,
flower
,
garden
,
watermelon
,
@photohoot
