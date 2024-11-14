Previous
Accidents Happen by photohoot
Accidents Happen

I was going to take a shot of the almost full moon and the clouds.... but I tripped on the tripod and this is what we get :-)
Jo ace
Maybe accidental but very effective. Love it!!
November 14th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A great abstract effect. I hope that you and your tripod recovered without injury.
November 14th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Hope you didn't hurt yourself
November 14th, 2024  
Wendy ace
@thistle_01 @wakelys @30pics4jackiesdiamond Thanks ladies for your concern and comments. It's all good. Now to go snake hunting!
November 14th, 2024  
