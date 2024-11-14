Sign up
Previous
324 / 365
Accidents Happen
I was going to take a shot of the almost full moon and the clouds.... but I tripped on the tripod and this is what we get :-)
14th November 2024
14th Nov 24
4
0
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Tags
moon
,
blue
,
clouds
,
abstract
,
@photohoot
Jo
ace
Maybe accidental but very effective. Love it!!
November 14th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A great abstract effect. I hope that you and your tripod recovered without injury.
November 14th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Hope you didn't hurt yourself
November 14th, 2024
Wendy
ace
@thistle_01
@wakelys
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Thanks ladies for your concern and comments. It's all good. Now to go snake hunting!
November 14th, 2024
