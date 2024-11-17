Sign up
Previous
327 / 365
The Cross
Father, forgive them; for they know not what they do.
17th November 2024
17th Nov 24
2
3
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
89% complete
Tags
cross
,
forgiveness
,
@photohoot
Rick Aubin
ace
Striking! Great use of light and shadow.
November 17th, 2024
Tina
indeed
November 17th, 2024
