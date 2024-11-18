Previous
Badges? We Don't Need No Stinkin' Badges! by photohoot
307 / 365

Badges? We Don't Need No Stinkin' Badges!

The saying comes from the 1948 film The Treasure of the Sierra Madre.

Join in with 5 + 2 - create a selfie with a "Spaghetti Western" theme, and tag fiveplustwo-spaghettiwestern

Somehow I managed to blend Stevie Ray Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble with a fiveplustwo-spaghettiwestern
