Previous
307 / 365
Badges? We Don't Need No Stinkin' Badges!
The saying comes from the 1948 film The Treasure of the Sierra Madre.
Join in with 5 + 2 - create a selfie with a "Spaghetti Western" theme, and tag fiveplustwo-spaghettiwestern
Somehow I managed to blend Stevie Ray Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble with a fiveplustwo-spaghettiwestern
18th November 2024
18th Nov 24
0
0
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
1044
photos
95
followers
60
following
84% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
AFK
Camera
NEX-3N
Taken
18th November 2024 6:20am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
western
,
selfie
,
@photohoot
,
fiveplustwo-spaghettiwestern
,
stevie-ray-vaugan
