308 / 365
I Had a Visitor
19th November 2024
19th Nov 24
3
2
Wendy
@photohoot
visitor
paw
print
Dave
They left their mark. Nice texture, too.
November 19th, 2024
Wendy
@darchibald
thanks :-)
November 19th, 2024
Jo
I really like this. Well spotted. Fav
November 19th, 2024
