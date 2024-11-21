Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
310 / 365
ICMy Sourdough
Join the ICM challenge.
This time we are in the kitchen.
Tag entries icm-7
21st November 2024
21st Nov 24
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
1055
photos
96
followers
64
following
84% complete
View this month »
303
304
305
306
307
308
309
310
Latest from all albums
693
48
694
309
49
695
50
310
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
4
Album
AFK
Taken
21st November 2024 2:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kitchen
,
dough
,
bread
,
homemade
,
icm
,
@photohoot
,
icm-7
Cliff McFarlane
ace
I do like ICM you've created a ghostly image. Nice, I like the detail one can make out too.
November 21st, 2024
Wendy
ace
@clifford
Thank you Cliff. It is fun. You never know what you will capture.
November 21st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
An interesting effect.
November 21st, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Neat result
November 21st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close