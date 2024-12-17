Previous
Shell Point by photohoot
336 / 365

Shell Point

17th December 2024 17th Dec 24

Wendy

ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
92% complete

Photo Details

Barb ace
Wow! Wonder how many thousands?!
December 17th, 2024  
vaidas ace
Where is it?
December 17th, 2024  
Wendy ace
@vaidasguogis Bowditch Point in Fort Myers Florida. It is near a elderly community that is called 'Shell Point'. Also close to Captiva.
December 17th, 2024  
Tink
if you tell them, they will come... ssh ;-)
December 17th, 2024  
Jo ace
Not a place to walk in bare feet. Amazing
December 17th, 2024  
Kelly Ann Gray ace
Wow!
December 17th, 2024  
Dave ace
I would not do barefoot walks on that beach
December 17th, 2024  
