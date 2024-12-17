Sign up
Previous
336 / 365
Shell Point
17th December 2024
17th Dec 24
7
4
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Views
16
Comments
7
Fav's
4
Album
AFK
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
beach
,
shells
,
florida
,
@photohoot
Barb
ace
Wow! Wonder how many thousands?!
December 17th, 2024
vaidas
ace
Where is it?
December 17th, 2024
Wendy
ace
@vaidasguogis
Bowditch Point in Fort Myers Florida. It is near a elderly community that is called 'Shell Point'. Also close to Captiva.
December 17th, 2024
Tink
if you tell them, they will come... ssh ;-)
December 17th, 2024
Jo
ace
Not a place to walk in bare feet. Amazing
December 17th, 2024
Kelly Ann Gray
ace
Wow!
December 17th, 2024
Dave
ace
I would not do barefoot walks on that beach
December 17th, 2024
