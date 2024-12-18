Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
337 / 365
Counting My Blessings 18
I still have three usable fingers on my right hand.
I finally had a doctors appointment for getting SSI. He asked me why I waited so long. I shrugged and said. 'Patience is a virtue?'. He said I would have qualified years ago.
Still not approved, but is looking better. Hopefully in 2025 I can list SSI payments among my blessings.
18th December 2024
18th Dec 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
1137
photos
106
followers
55
following
92% complete
View this month »
330
331
332
333
334
335
336
337
Latest from all albums
335
721
76
722
336
1
337
2
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
AFK
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hand
,
blessings
,
xray
,
@photohoot
,
dupuytren
,
vikings-disease
,
dupuytrens-contracture
Tink
i can see several blessings. the biggest one is still being in the running for SSI and not getting a denial. power on.
December 18th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close