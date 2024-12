Dance

I got some extension tubes. With them came high hopes. Those high hopes have turned to common sense. My goal for 2025 is to save for a Sony FE 90mm f/2.8 G OSS Macro Lens. What is your goal for next year?



The image is of a plant that died and I took in hopes of reviving. The bloom is not the original flower, but what is now sprouting. I'll take it. Can't be greedy.