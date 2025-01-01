Sign up
351 / 365
Uninvited Guest
1st January 2025
1st Jan 25
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
AFK
Camera
ZV-E10
Taken
31st December 2024 4:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
@photohoot
,
ac-mumler
Yao RL
ace
Magic, I was thinking about this challenge, but so tricky.
January 1st, 2025
Wendy
ace
@yaorenliu
You can do it. It's a lot of fun. I may have took a good 20 shot before I was happy. You could go in the street and use a slightly longer exposure with someone that is still but surrounded by movement. Thinking about dong a month of long exposures. Never know what you will get. Happy New Year!
January 1st, 2025
