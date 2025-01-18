Previous
Blackberry by photohoot
362 / 365

Blackberry

18th January 2025

Wendy

ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
99% complete

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great colours and textures.
January 18th, 2025  
Barb ace
Just as @wakelys said... Wonderful colors and textures in this single leaf!
January 18th, 2025  
Jo ace
How to find the beauty in a dying leaf
January 18th, 2025  
Larry L ace
Really fascinating
January 18th, 2025  
Tink
really like this. thanks for keeping the camera info.
January 18th, 2025  
