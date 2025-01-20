Sign up
Previous
364 / 365
Follow The Light
At first glance, it's horrible and nothing like what I was going for. I used a feather that had been in the rain and shined a purple light on it. I also used those stacking extension tubes. It is a clusterfunk of mystical blurs and bokeh.
20th January 2025
20th Jan 25
2
0
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
1239
photos
113
followers
51
following
99% complete
357
358
359
360
361
362
363
364
752
93
753
754
362
755
363
364
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
AFK
purple
,
bokeh
,
feather
,
@photohoot
Jessica Eby
ace
Very mystical! I like how the water droplets came out!
January 20th, 2025
Jo
ace
Not horrible. The colour and shading is great as are the sparkling water drops
January 20th, 2025
