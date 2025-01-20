Previous
Follow The Light

At first glance, it's horrible and nothing like what I was going for. I used a feather that had been in the rain and shined a purple light on it. I also used those stacking extension tubes. It is a clusterfunk of mystical blurs and bokeh.
20th January 2025 20th Jan 25

Jessica Eby ace
Very mystical! I like how the water droplets came out!
January 20th, 2025  
Jo ace
Not horrible. The colour and shading is great as are the sparkling water drops
January 20th, 2025  
